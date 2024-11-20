Alleged killers of 22-year-old Penticton man appear in court

Photo: Facebook Isaac Jack in an August 2022 photo.

The alleged murderers of a Penticton man at a local school appeared in court briefly Wednesday.

Taig Savage, 22, was found unresponsive, suffering from critical injuries, in a field near Penticton Secondary School on Eckhardt Avenue on Sept. 5, 2021.

He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The events that led to Savage’s death remain unclear, but in April 2024, police announced multiple arrests, which were followed by murder charges.

Three are being tried as minors in youth court and their identities are protected, but one, Isaac Hayse Jack, was over 18 at the time of the murder and is being tried as an adult.

The younger alleged perpetrators appeared briefly in youth court Wednesday, details of which are protected by a standard publication ban, and then Jack appeared in adult court.

He had been scheduled for an arraignment hearing facing a single count of murder. His lawyer asked for a delay, which was granted.

Jack is due back in court on Dec. 18.

In the meantime, victim Savage's family continues to wait for answers. In the years following Savage's murder, the family has been consistently vocal in their request for answers.

In the months and years after his death, Savage’s family pleaded for anyone who had information to come forward. The events that led to Savage’s death remain unclear.