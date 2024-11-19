Pair of Penticton teens raise cash, food for the hungry through charitable run

Photo: Pixabay stock image

A pair of Penticton teens have had a resounding success raising money and food to give back to the hungry in their community.

The Run for Hunger was held Oct. 12 2024, at the Penticton Rose Gardens, and it was entirely organized by Grade 11 leadership students Paige Barton and Isobel Hauber, who attend Pen High.

They wanted to find a way to support the Salvation Army Food Bank, and find a way they did.

"The Run for Hunger was a tremendous success, and we couldn't have done it without the support of those around us, we were able to raise $1,619.32 and 212 pounds of food," the girls explained in an emailed update to Castanet.

"From the moment the event began, the energy was electric, and the dedication, enthusiasm, and passion shown by our attendees, volunteers, speakers including the mayor of Penticton [Julius] Bloomfield and sponsors made all the difference."

Given the success, the girls are hoping to make the event annual and keep on building the momentum.

"We hope to see many more people next year!"