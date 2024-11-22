Penticton Indian Band's En'owkin Centre hosting special craft fair once again

Photo: En'owkin Centre En'owkin Centre craft fair in 2023

The Penticton Indian Band's En'owkin Centre will once again be hosting a special craft fair ahead of the holidays next month.

On Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the centre feature a plethora of Indigenous artists stalls, offering handmade crafts and artistic works, perfect for gift-giving season.

There will also be food throughout the day, with a pancake breakfast and lunch available to attendees for free.

All are welcome to the En'owkin Centre Gathering Space located at 154 En'owkin Trail.