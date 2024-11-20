Penticton high schoolers excited to share magic of Aladdin on stage

Photo: Contributed

The students at Princess Margaret Secondary School are excited to show off their hard work and take audiences on a magical journey through their upcoming production of Aladdin Jr.

For two weekends only, catch the beloved Disney classic in stage form, performed by the talented kids of Maggie's Horseshoe Theatre.

From Nov. 28 to 30 the show will take place at the secondary school. Then, from Dec. 5 to 7, the show will move to the Cleland Theatre.

Tickets for the Maggie shows are $10 each. For the Cleland shows, tickets are $12 for kids and seniors, and $15 for adults.

There is a 2 p.m. matinee each of the Saturdays, and a 7 p.m. show each night.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or, for more information on pre-purchasing, click here.