Penticton  

Photos: Two bald eagles captured near Penticton Golf & Country Club by local

A South Okanagan photographer captured two bald eagles who were being noisy neighbours this week.

On Monday morning, Penticton resident Jodi Forster encountered the chatty pair near the Penticton Golf & Country Club.

"I was walking along the channel in Penticton by the golf course on the west side and saw an eagle flying over head making quite a loud call," said Forster.

It flew into a tree where the other eagle was calling just as loudly. They carried on like that for a couple of minutes and then settled down."

Forster was able to capture the images thanks to a long zoom lens on her Canon PowerShot SX60.

In a social media post, Forster joked that the two eventually quieted down, agreeing to disagree.

