Penticton Art Walk set to show off local creativity this weekend

Photo: Penticton Art Walk

Take a walk and explore some local creativity this weekend with the Penticton Fall Art Walk.

On Nov. 23 starting at 11 a.m., follow the self-guided art walk map to 26 venues around downtown that will be featuring one-of-a-kind items created by local artists.

It is billed as a great way to check out new artistic venues and also get a kick start on holiday shopping with unique gifts.

Each venue will have unique offerings and some will have interactive events, live demonstrations, classes, music and ore.

Each venue will have unique offerings and some will have interactive events, live demonstrations, classes, music and ore.