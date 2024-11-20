Penticton resident suing city and local restaurant after slip-and-fall

Photo: File photo

A Penticton woman has filed a lawsuit against the City of Penticton and Pasta Factory, alleging she tripped while outside the restaurant premises and suffered lasting injuries.

Heather Gruenberg alleges in the suit filed by her lawyer on Friday that on or about May. 9, 2024, she was walking along the sidewalk on Martin Street around Pasta Factory, a local restaurant, when she tripped over a piece of lumber that had allegedly been placed on the sidewalk by them.

The suit alleges that shows negligence, that the restaurant and the city failed "to take any care ... to ensure that the plaintiff would be reasonably safe in using the sidewalk."

As a result, the suit claims, Gruenberg has suffered a fracture to her left shoulder, injuries to her left hand, along with cuts and abrasions, and continues to suffer "pain, loss of enjoyment of life and loss of homemaking capacity."

The suit does not name a dollar figure, but asks for general damages for pain and suffering, for future cost of care, and services, among other requests.

The City of Penticton and Pasta Factory both declined to comment on the lawsuit, both stating that as the matter is before the courts, they are unable to provide comment at this time.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.