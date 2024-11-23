Penticton Lakeside Resort hosting holiday lunch with Santa

Photo: File photo/ Jesson Mata on Unsplash

The Penticton Lakeside Resort is hosting a special holiday lunch buffet with Santa Claus.

The hotel is inviting families to come celebrate the season with the big guy, complete with live music on Friday, Dec. 20 from noon to 2 p.m.

"Gather your loved ones, bring your holiday cheer and enjoy a festive afternoon filled with good food, great company, and holiday magic," the resort said in a press release.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for children (11–17) and $1.50 per year of age for children (4–10). Children three and under are free.

People can reserve their spot by contacting special events coordinator Sarah Welke at 250-493-9752 or at [email protected]