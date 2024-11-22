Santa photos help out South Okanagan Children's Charity

Photo: Contributed

Get your family Santa photo this year at Penticton's Cannery Brewing and help out the South Okanagan Children's Charity.

Cannery Brewing will be hosting Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Dec 7 & 8, with visits and photos by donation.

Attendees are asked to bring their own camera to take photos, which one of their happy elves can use.

Santa will be there for both days from noon to 2 p.m.

The event is first come, first served, and visitors are advised to arrive early to secure a time slot with Santa.

The brewery will have family-friendly beverages and snacks available for purchase while people wait to be called up to see the main event.