Two downtown Penticton groups hosting 50/50 for South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation

Photo: The Hub on Martin

A pair of downtown business associations in Penticton are working to help out the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

Meet Me On Martin and the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association have partnered to raise money for the local hospital with a 50/50 draw.

SOSMF is working to raise $10 million to support a new oncology department at the Penticton Regional Hospital, which will serve all the residents in the local region.

"With cancer statistics stating that one in two of us will experience cancer in our lifetime, and one in four of us will pass from cancer, please join us in bring cancer care closer to home through our 50/50 draw," reads a press release.

Tickets are available until the end of November online here or head to The Hub on Martin to purchase in person.

The Hub is offering a free happy hour appetizer for purchasing $100 in 50/50 tickets at the table or for $50 in 50/50 tickets at The Hub, will provide 50 per cent off any Split Decision on their appetizer menu.