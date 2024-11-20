Penticton pop up toy shop for families in need moves to Okanagan College

Photo: Holly Bates

A magical pop-up toy shop that caters to helping families in need feel the Christmas spirit returns for its third year, this time setting up at Okanagan College.

For past two seasons, the SS Okanagan Stern Saloon has been completely transformed into a holiday shop, stocked from floor to ceiling with toys and decorations that can be "purchased" absolutely free to families in need.

This year, they will move locations.

"Shop of Wonders embodies the true spirit of giving and spreads holiday cheer to families during challenging times, ensuring that every child experiences the wonder and delight of Christmas," Holly Bates, lead organizer said in a news release.

"This year we will open up Shop of Wonders at the Okanagan College. The location is central and has an incredible ground floor access to serve our guests with disabilities. We will have lots of space to provide an incredible shopping experience for every guest who comes through our doors!"

Each family is offered to set up a "shopping" appointment and a personal elf to help them out if they wish, allowing parents to come and choose the perfect gifts for their children, absolutely free.

The winter wonderland is filled with decorations, Christmas music, hot chocolate and goodies.

The goal is to provide each child with three stocking stuffers, two "Elf" gifts ($25 value) and one "Santa" gift ($30-$50 value).

This year, the organization aims to serve over 150 families and up to 500 children, which equals out to $50,000 worth of toys.

"To make Shop of Wonders happen, we need to raise $55,000! This means we'll need a lot of toys, a lot of decor, a lot of team members and more generosity from the community," Bates added.

"We’re offering sponsorship opportunities along with placing donation boxes in key locations throughout the community. We have also developed a 'Sponsor a Child' campaign where individuals can donate the costs of a gift package for an individual child for a total of $100."

Bates said that this year, they want to continue to expand their reach so they can care for more families in the community at one of the most special times of the year.

Head online here to find more about how to sponsor a child in your community this year and other sponsorship opportunities.