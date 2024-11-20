City of Penticton reminder for free shuttle service and road closures with upcoming Xmas events

Photo: Mike Biden Santa Clause parade in 2022

With thousands of people anticipated to attend the Magic on Main Street event in downtown Penticton on the first weekend of December, the city is reminding residents to plan ahead.

The event kicks off on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 1, with the Santa Claus Parade, followed by the official light up ceremony.

“We look forward to seeing the community come out for this magical event, which kicks off the festive spirit throughout Penticton,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a news release.

“In addition to the brightly decorated floats, we know the light up will be extra special, with the return of the light tunnel plus possibly some new surprises.”

This year’s event begins at 4:45 p.m. as dozens of floats head through the downtown parade route, followed by the official light up ceremony at Gyro Park at 6 p.m.

With road closures downtown and heavy foot traffic expected, the cit is encouraging residents to hop on the free Park ‘n’ Ride shuttle service.

The shuttle service, operated through BC Transit, will head out from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, where residents can park, shop and ride downtown.

The route will operate on a continuous loop between the shopping centre and downtown Penticton every 15 minutes between 4 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

Three stops are:

Cherry Lane Shopping Centre (on Atkinson Street, north of Warren Avenue)

Martin Street at Wade Avenue

Gyro Park (on Martin Street behind the park, near Lakeshore Drive)

Road closures will close off areas of downtown, including a section of Main Street, between Eckhardt Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Drivers are asked move their vehicles from the street in that area by 2:30 p.m.

Sections will reopen on a rolling basis, with the entire stretch open again by 8 p.m.

There will be slow-moving parade traffic and traffic control personnel on Eckhardt Avenue between the school and Main Street, since floats taking part in the parade will stage in the Penticton High School parking lot.

The parade starts at 4:45 p.m. from White Avenue and will proceed north along Main Street toward Lakeshore Drive.

Following the spectacle, everyone is welcome to head to Gyro Park to take in live music, take photos with Santa and experience the official light up reveal taking place at 6 p.m.

Organizations have until Nov. 22, 2024, to apply to enter a float into the parade. All details, including application forms, can be found at penticton.ca/holidaymagic