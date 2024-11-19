Penticton Vees partnering with various local groups this holiday season to give back

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees Junior Hockey Club is working to help give back to the community this holiday season, hosting fundraisers and donating to other important seasonal campaigns.

The Vees' “Season of Giving,” begins this Saturday, with their second annual Re/Max Coats For Kids night, when they face the Vernon Vipers at the SOEC.

On Saturday, Re/Max will be on hand to accept donations for new or gently used children’s coats, snow pants, toques, gloves, and boots. All donations will be given to BGC Okanagan.

Until Nov. 30, Re/Max offices in Penticton, Summerland, and Osoyoos will be accepting donations for children’s winter outerwear.

As an extra incentive to help out, any fan who donates at the game on Saturday will be entered for a chance to win a team-signed Vees jersey.

Then, come down the following weekend for the Vees annual Teddy & Toque Toss game on Friday, Dec. 6, against the Sherwood Park Crusaders. Bannister Chevrolet and Bannister Kia are the presenting co-sponsors of this year’s event.

The Vees are asking fans to bring warm winter outerwear along with new or gently used stuffed toys to throw onto the ice when the Vees score their first goal. Donations will be given to the Salvation Army Food Bank and Shop of Wonders.

"Year over year, the Salvation Army Food Bank has seen a significant increase in families relying on their services. They are also stressing the importance of monetary donations," Vees' VP of business operations Fraser Rodgers said in a news release.

"The Salvation Army is a main hub for 17 local groups such as Purple Pantry, SOWINS, Penticton Soupateria, Mamas for Mamas, and various churches."

The Salvation Army will have a Christmas kettle with touchless giving technology, allowing fans to “tap to give” at the game on Dec. 6. There will also be a bin for non-perishable food donations at the top of Gate 1 at the SOEC.

The Vees are also supporting seasonal fundraising campaigns during the holiday season, including Bethel Church's third annual Shop of Wonders at the Okanagan College from Dec. 5 to 7, the annual Toys for Tots to Teens breakfast and drive-thru at Penticton Secondary on Thursday, Dec.12, and OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre online 50/50 raffle, ongoing until Nov. 30.

"Join us in supporting several great initiatives this holiday season."