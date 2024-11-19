District of Summerland utility budget open house tonight

Photo: File photo

The District of Summerland is hosting its 2025 Utility Budget and Rates Virtual Open House on Tuesday night and all residents are invited to attend, online or in person.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and include a question-and-answer period at the end of the presentation.

Pre-registration is not required and residents can attend the meeting via the Zoom link here.

Should you be prompted, the meeting ID is: 884 2698 4651 and the passcode is: 536407

The district has proposed an overall rate increase of 6.51 per cent, which they said would see a typical single-family home in Summerland pay $17.25 per month more for utilities than in 2024.

Any members of the public may also provide feedback by sending their comments to [email protected]

Council will be reviewing feedback to the proposed budgets and debate utility rate bylaws at their Dec. 17 meeting.