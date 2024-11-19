Penticton crews ready for winter snowfall

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The City of Penticton reports that its fleet of snow-clearing equipment and crews are ready to tackle the upcoming cold weather, and they are reminding residents that they also have responsibilities.

"The city’s Good Neighbour Bylaw requires property owners or property occupants to clear all sidewalks adjoining their properties of snow and ice before 11 a.m.following a weather event," reads a city press release.

"This also includes the sidewalk at the transit stops if you have one in front of your property. If you’re capable, please consider lending your neighbour a hand."

Snow should be piled on the left side of the driveway, as described when facing the property. That way, when sno plows go by, they will not drag the piles back into driveway entrances.

"It’s always a good idea to clear any catch basins near your home to prevent flooding, and remove snow away from fire hydrants to make them accessible and visible to fire crews," the city press release adds.

As for the roads, crews have already begin spraying an anti-ice, salt/water solution on the roads.

"When the snow arrives, clearing crews will focus on priority 1 and 2 roads including main roads, steep hills, emergency routes, bus routes, school zones, collector and industrial roads, followed by residential roads and select lanes," the city explains.

"During and after a winter storm, a salt or salt/sand mix is used to maintain traction."

Sow equipment includes five large snowplow trucks, four rapid response snowplow trucks, one loader, two anti-icing trucks, two backhoes, three mowers with snow attachments, one municipal tractor and an ATV with blade, all staffed by 41 crew members.

Find out more about Penticton's snow response at penticton.ca/snow.