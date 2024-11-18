Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen residents urged to pay their bills despite Canada Post strike

Photo: Castanet

Residents and property owners in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen need to be aware that bills are still due despite delays that might be caused by the ongoing Canada Post strike.

In a news release issued Monday, the RDOS urges residents to consider online or in-person payments rather than relying on the mail system.

"Invoices have been sent by mail, but some residents may not have received them. All payments for accounts are due by December 13, 2024, to avoid penalties and transfer to tax," the RDOS explained in that news release.



The following payment options are available:

Online with a credit card

Through your financial institution (bank or credit union)

Drop off at the RDOS (after-hours drop box is available) 101 Martin Street, Penticton

Anyone with questions about their specific payment situation can visit the finance page on the RDOS website here, email [email protected] or call 250-490-4140.