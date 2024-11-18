Annual South Okanagan charitable police event 'Cram the Kennel' is back

Photo: RCMP Reiko and Dug, four-legged RCMP members, and their police handlers.

South Okanagan police are rallying once again to support the local BC SPCA branch.

On Sunday, November 24, 2024, join the Penticton RCMP, in collaboration with the BC SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen Community Animal Centre, for the annual "Cram the Kennel" event.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., officers will be on scene at Cherry Lane Mall near The Bay entrance accepting donations to fill up dog kennels with non-perishable food items, pet supplies, and cash.



All will all go directly to the local SPCA, supporting animals throughout the region.



Special furry guests Reiko and Dug, with their Police Dog Services handlers, will be on hand to say hi.