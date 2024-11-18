Have a fun and glamorous rest of November in and around Penticton

Photo: Pexels

November may be more than half over, but there is still plenty of winter fun to pack into this month in Penticton.

Feeling in the mood for glitz and glamour? This coming weekend take your pick of two fantastic galas.

The SOS Medical Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala will transform the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, promising to be a night to remember on Nov. 30.

Enjoy a cocktail reception, delicious dinner, live and silent auctions, then dance the night away to a seven-piece band headed by the fantastic Rann Berry. For more information, click here.

Or, down in Osoyoos, dress to impress for the Fire and Ice Gala at Spirit Ridge. Sip on artisan wine from all over the South Okanagan wine region alongside food crafted to pair.

There will be live music and, as a bonus, prizes for the best "Fire and Ice"-themed costumes! For more information, click here.

Also kicking off this weekend is Many Hats Theatre's production of Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Penticton Christmas show, opening Friday night.

Promising the classic Dickens tale with plenty of comedic and modern twists, including being set in Penticton, this family-friendly show will be fun for all who attend.

Six actors play a jaw-dropping 35 characters. This year, Many Hats is offering a special kids rate for tickets to encourage making a family event out of it. For more information, click here.

Later in the month, wind down November and prepare to say hello to the holidays with a special Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association shopping event.

"A Sprinkle of Magic" will take place on Nov. 30, seeing local downtown businesses show off their wares at four different special locations: Main Street & White Ave lot, Tickleberry’s greenspace, Wayne & Freda parking lot and Cannery Brewing.

"Each activation space will feature something special to encourage shoppers to explore the area and discover exclusive offers at participating businesses. These spots will include exciting activities such as gift card giveaways, letters to Santa, live music, photos with Santa, complimentary treats, hot cocoa and more," explains the DPBIA.

"Additionally, we’ll be giving away gift cards from downtown businesses with a combined total of $5000!"

Those who visit all four activation spaces will be eligible to win the grand prize of 500 downtown shopping dollars. For more information click here.

Cap off the transition to December by checking out the sparkle of Light up the Vines in Summerland to say goodbye to November and hello to the holiday month.

Presented by Summerland's Bottleneck Drive Association, the popular annual event sees wineries and cideries around Summerland get decked out in holiday colours and lights, promising an enchanted visiting experience.

On Nov. 30, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, Bottleneck Drive Association members will open their tasting rooms in the evenings for refreshments, music and some special experiences like photos with Santa.

The event is family-friendly and there is no cover at any of the locations. For more information click here.

