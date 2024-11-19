Indigenous story short film shot and produced in Penticton now live

Casey Richardson

“It shows Canada that we still do have some alive and well elders in our communities who are very fluent in the language, and that's what we're striving to get back.”

An Indigenous story made into a locally-produced short film is now available for viewing, after months of work from a Penticton (Sn’pintktn) Indian Band filmmaker.

Dolly Kruger took part in Telus Storyhive’s Indigenous Storyteller Edition to produce Chief Thunderbird.

The short film unfolds a story in 1950, where cousins are stuck thinning apples on a hot afternoon.

Chief Thunderbird is described as “a true outdoorsman with a deep knowledge of nature”, who uses a storm that day to break the monotonous orchard work for the teenagers that day.

Kruger said she chose to translate this story, in particular, told by Elder Thomas Pierre, to film because it resonated with her.

“It was just a fun, youthful thing that they were doing back when he was a teenager,” she added.

Much of the film is spoken in the nsyilxcen language, the traditional language of the syilx people.

“Being able to hear our elders speak in the language is just something that is music to my ears and I think that if we can continue to go down that path of bringing back our language in any small way that we can, it is important,” Kruger said.

Kruger said one of her favourite parts about the project was the chance to connect Indigenous youth with the elders.

“Just watching the elders, the two elders, Thomas and Jane, come together and be with the youth from both communities, [Penticton Indian Band and Osoyoos Indian Band], was really just heartwarming for me, and to see how that evolved, it was very exciting. ”

Kruger was selected for the program and received $20,000 in production funding to produce Chief Thunderbird, along with training, professional mentorship (from the National Screen Institute) and distribution support, as well as top-up funding from Creative BC.

She collaborated with Little Pine Productions and is also working on another short film with them currently, titled S’tayena: a stickgames story, which is set to premiere sometime in Spring 2025.

“Next year 2025, will be our sixth annual S’tayena stick games event, and that happens right here in Sn’pintktn. We've been documenting this event for three years now," Kruger said.

"I definitely want to take advantage of any opportunities that I can to create short films, especially when it comes to bringing youth and elders together, because these days, it's really hard to—from what I can see in our communities—get youth and elders together in a meaningful way."

Kruger also recently was awarded second place for the 2024 Pow Wow Pitch, receiving $10,000 for her businesses, SilverSky Cradle & Casket.

Chief Thunderbird is a part of 19 new short films from the program produced by new and emerging Indigenous filmmakers that just premiered and are available on Telus Optik TV channel 9, channel 126, Stream+ and Storyhive’s YouTube Channel. The short film is also available to view below.

Contributed Telus Storyhive/ Dolly Kruger