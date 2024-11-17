249447
Penticton  

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland searching for home for rescued momma cat

Finding momma cat a home

Casey Richardson

After five of her kitties have all found the perfect home, it's time for Flame to find hers.

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland found Flames a little over a year ago, where she and her five babies were in a home that had recently burnt to the ground.

"It's unknown if she was bringing her babies back in there, or if that's just happened to be where she had the babies, but nonetheless, it was a needed rescue," Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said.

"Her and her babies were all unharmed. They were just a lot dirty and a lot soiled from the entire event."

The animal rescue is unsure of whether Flame had a home before, since she did need a little bit of extra time to trust.

"She did display some signs that she was unfamiliar with being inside a home, but now she is so ready. She's ready to experience the holidays of her very own in a very home that she can call hers," Huot-Stewart added.

If you're interested in meeting Flame, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention Let's find Flame a home.

