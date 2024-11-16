Summerland wildfire risk work active outside of town until spring

Photo: Contributed

The District of Summerland is reminding residents to expect to see mitigation work ongoing outside of McLennan Road until spring.

The department's fire chief presented council with their plan at the start of July to help tackle proactive wildfire prevention and mitigation works near the district’s northwestern boundary.

Work in continues in the approx. 112-hectare area of TU 20 (just west of McLennan Road), which the district said is within the municipality boundary to the west of Summerland on Crown Land.

Crews will also be very active in the approx. 7-hectare area of TU 7 (just east of McLennan Road) which is within the boundary to the west of Summerland.

The wildfire mitigation work includes pruning, thinning, tree falling, brushing, grazing, debris management (e.g. pile and burning) and/or reforestation.

People in and around the area are advised to expect to see chainsaw running and pile burning taking place. This work is estimated to continue until April 15, 2025.

