Penticton-based cat rescue helps abandoned kitten recover from eye surgery

Photo: AlleyCats Alliance

A young kitten who was found alone in a yard with a serious eye infection is on the road to recovery, after having his eye removed.

A Penticton-based cat rescue, AlleyCats Alliance, dedicated to providing rehabilitation, medical care and adoption to feral and orphaned cats and kittens throughout the Okanagan Valley has been helping Keller heal.

The rescue took in the five-week-old cat back in August.

The young cat has been to the eye specialist and was determined to have needed surgery.

Keller had his eye removed at the start of November and his recovery time is estimated to be about two weeks and then after his post-surgery exam, he will be available for adoption.

AlleyCats has only volunteer employees, which means all donations go towards the care of the cats, whether that is vet costs, the day-to-day items like food and litter, and everything else it takes to rescue the felines.

To donate towards the work AlleyCats Alliance does in the Okanagan, head to their website to give using PayPal www.alleycatsalliance.org, e-transfer to [email protected] or by mail at 332, 113-437 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C. V2A 5L1