Princeton Exhibition Association donations $5.7K to ALERT

Photo: ALERT

A big donation from the Princeton Exhibition Association was delivered this week to the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT).

ALERT is entirely volunteer-run and donor-supported organization, working with emergency officials to enter evacuation zones to care for animals in need.

The team shared that Debbie P doublehatting with ALERT/Princeton Exhibition Association presented Lothar - also doublehatting with both organizations, with a cheque for $5,700. to ALERT

"This resulted from the dissolution of the local PXA group. They decided to distribute their funds to the three charities/non-profits operating on the property. The funds will be used for programs and projects still at the PXA," ALERT shared in a social media post.

"While it is sad to say goodbye to the people who worked so hard all these years, we are tremendously grateful that their donation will be part of their legacy. Their work was valued and respected. Just too few people for too many tasks. A familiar tale."

"Thank you to all past members of the PXA for your hard work and your generosity."