Summerland museum shares story on how world war impacted generations of a local family

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a look at a local family and how world war impacted multiple generations.

The Strachan family, featured in a photo from 1923, shows Mr. Donald Strachan and Mrs. Jean Strachan with their children: George, Jimmy, Billy (baby), Betty, and Janet Strachan.

"When the photo was taken, little did they know that each one of them would be touched by war," the museum said in their post.

Donald and Jean met in Vernon in 1908. Bother were born in Scotland and had emigrated to Canada at the turn of the century.

According to the museum, when the First World War broke out in 1914, Donald joined the second Canadian Mounted Rifles Battalion and headed for Great Britain on June 12, 1915. Jean returned to her Scottish home around the same time.

"Donald was medically released from the Canadian army later that year, and the couple married. They lived in London where Donald worked at the Woolwich Arsenal, famous for its manufacture of armaments and ammunition," they added.

"In 1926, the couple returned to the Okanagan, this time with their five children in tow. They set up home in the Peach Valley area of Summerland, with Donald working at the Experimental Farm until his retirement."

Thirteen years later, when the Second World War broke out, all five of the Strachan children enlisted, serving in the services in Canada and overseas.

"Trooper James (Jimmy) Strachan joined the tank corps, Sgt George Strachan became a radio technician in the Royal Canadian Air Force, Private Betty Strachan served in the Canadian Women's Army Corps, and AC2 Janet Strachan served in the women's division of the RCAF."

All the Strachan children returned home after the war.

"It's hard to fully comprehend the extent of the impact that war had on these generations. One can only imagine how parents such as Donald and Jean must have felt, having lived and fought through "the war to end all wars", and then having to wave their children off to fight in a Second World War," the museum said.

Head to the museum to see Betty Strachan's CWAC uniform on display in the new military exhibit "Summerland Serves," opening next Friday, Nov. 22.

