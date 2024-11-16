Summerland holiday banners designed by local artists

Photo: District of Summerland

The holidays banners being hung in the Summerland community this season are all the work of local artists, contributing 10 original designs.

The District of Summerland partnered with the Summerland Community Arts Council to implement another banner project, resulting in 170 new banners for the area.

Council attended a reception on Wednesday recognizing the top 10 winning artwork submissions.

"Thank you to the Arts Council for their facilitation of this project as well as all the artists who provided submissions," the district shared.

The banners will be on display throughout Summerland during the holiday season.