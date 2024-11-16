Epic ski movie showing as part of Freestyle Apex fundraiser

Photo: Contributed Calm Beneath Castles screen shot.

Freestyle Apex is hosting a movie night fundraiser at Highway 97 Brewing Co. in Penticton, featuring an epic ski movie.

"Calm Beneath Castles" is described as "an awe-inspiring ski movie that delves into the heart, soul, and mind of skiers driven by an insatiable thirst for adventure and discovery."

The film follows some of the world's best skiers as they tackle the terrain of breathtaking locations, showcasing both their skills and their connection to nature.

It will be shown Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Highway 97. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $22.63 and proceeds go to Freestyle Apex and its work supporting athletes.

For tickets and more, click here.

Contributed