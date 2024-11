Photo: Pixabay stock image

Santa is coming to town!

Cherry Lane Mall in Penticton is excited to announce St. Nick himself will be arriving for his holiday residency on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.

All are welcome to watch as the jolly old elf arrives in style on a Penticton fire truck.

Follow Santa inside, where there will be free activities for kids until 1 p.m., then photo sessions from 1 to 4 p.m.