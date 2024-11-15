Naramata Bench Winterfest returns to even more venues for holiday tastings in festive spirit

Photo: Naramata Bench Winterfest Naramata Bench Winterfest 2023

After the great success of its first annual holiday themed event along the Naramata Bench, the community can get ready for its return.

Last year, Joel and Linda Chamaschuk, co-owners of Chain Reaction Winery, reached out to their neighbouring businesses to see if there was interest in hosting a special weekend, creating the first annual Naramata Bench Winterfest.

All businesses on the Naramata Bench are invited to join in, not just the wineries.

Winterfest runs on Nov. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Winery, cidery, distillery and brewery tastings will all be taking place, set against a backdrop of Christmas lights and decorations.

Some locations will be hosting fire pits, seasonal snacks, and special holiday shopping events.

No tickets or reservations required.

For more information and a list of participating businesses, head to the events page here.