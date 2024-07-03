'Transportation revolution': More locals and tourists opting for cycling as a mode of transportation in Penticton

Casey Richardson

Penticton is gearing up for a busy season of visiting cyclists and athletes, with the Peach Classic Triathlon, the Okanagan Granfondo and the Ironman this summer.

The race events bring an uptick in tourism, and locals and visitors are taking to two wheels for a spin along the trails and KVR route.

Matt Hopkins, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association's Urban Cycling Director, said events like triathlons, help expose all that Penticton has to offer.

“The interest of tourists when they get here, to be able to park their car and not have to use it again until they leave, that's a powerful thing for tourism and getting people here,” he added.

“I think too, from an anecdotal perspective, this time of year, especially, you see a ton of people coming here with the bike rack on the back of the car full of bikes.”

Jamin Brietzke, the manager of Penticton Bike Rentals, said he noticed that during biking events in town, more people are wanting to grab some rentals.

“We do notice a boost in bicycle events, especially when there are different activities going on, such as the Ironman and things like that because then all the hotels are just booked right up,” he said.

At the upcoming Okanagan Granfondo Cycling Expo, exhibitors will also have the opportunity for people to try out or purchase cycling gear.

“I'm just really happy and thrilled to what I see on a day-to-day basis happening here in terms of transportation revolution,” Hopkins said.

For those who aren’t avid cyclists, Brietzke noted that they can try the local trails with the e-bikes.

“Depending upon if you're an experienced rider or not, it can be a little bit of like a barrier, I suppose. Sometimes people come out and they have [for example] sore knees or sore ankle problems, stuff like that. And they wouldn't get to experience the trails, but because of E-bikes, they get to do it. So it's opened up a whole new variety of customer base,” he said.

“Some of these trails there, they have a gradient to them, so it's nice to have that assistance.”

Since the creation of the lake-to-lake bike route and the addition of the counters on the route, Hopkins said they’re continuing to see growth.

“We're seeing increased numbers on the counters, 20 to 30 per cent so we're definitely seeing that on the data side, for sure.”

Hopkins also encourages community members to sign up their kids – age two to 10 years old – for the free Piccolofondo biking event as a part of the Granfondo.

“It gets people out riding their bikes on Lakeshore. So anything like that for me as a cycling advocate, anything that encourages people to use a bike and makes it safe to do so, I'm all for.”

Kids get to participate on a 400 m to five km circuit, while parents cheer them on. It’s free to enter but advanced registration is required.

There will be significant road closures along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road from Sunday, July 14, from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This event begins at 6:30 a.m. on Main Street near Lakeshore Drive, and travels through Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Kaleden, before winding its way back to Penticton.

The city of Penticton encourages drivers to use Channel Parkway or Government Street wherever possible and avoid crossing Main Street.

Some streets, including Lee Avenue, will be closed for overnight parking starting Saturday at midnight.

A road closure of Lakeshore Drive will also be required on Saturday, July 13, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. for the free Kids’ Piccolofondo event. A section of Main Street will also be closed downtown for the Penticton Farmers’ Market and Downtown Penticton Market. Also, Main Street from Lakeshore Drive to Westminster Avenue will remain closed until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 14.

For maps and further details, visit penticton.ca/granfondo.

More information on the Peach Classic Triathlon can be found online here and the Ironman Triathlon here.