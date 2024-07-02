Penticton man given conditional sentence for assault on teen

Photo: Castanet

A Penticton man will serve his jail time in the community after violently assaulting a teenager.

Hayden Kruger, 23, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Tuesday to learn his punishment for a 2022 incident.

Kruger had previously pleaded guilty to pointing what appeared to be a firearm at teen in downtown Penticton, then “pistol-whipping” the victim, all in the area of Ellis Street and Eckhardt Avenue.

Court heard that on Oct. 8 2022, at approximately 9:20 p.m., the 15-year-old victim said he had been playing basketball with friends at Penticton Secondary School when they heard someone yelling for help, and went to investigate.

They encountered Kruger, and as they passed by, the Kruger reportedly said “get out of my way,” then punched the victim, starting a fight.

Kruger then pulled out what appeared to be gun and asked “do you want to get shot” and “do you want your kneecaps shot off,” prompting the victim to back away.

Then, Kruger hit the teenaged victim with the weapon.

The victim was transported to hospital with a head wound, and while he has healed physically, he continues to suffer psychological trauma from the unprovoked attack and has permanent scarring on his face.

Court heard that Kruger has been moving in a positive direction with respect to his behaviour, dealing with past trauma and addiction. He has been avoiding negative influences and spending time with family, calling his previous behaviour “shameful” and working towards being a positive role model for his young children.

Judge Lynnet Jung noted the serious nature of the offence as well as Kruger's steps towards improvement since the incident.

"It was explicitly dangerous conduct," Jung told Kruger, adding it could have ended up much worse, given that Kruger inflicted a head injury.

"It's time for you to say, 'I'm 23 years old, It's time for me to grow up, deal with the trauma, deal with the addiction, save [my] own life.'"

She sentenced him to a six month conditional sentence to be served in the community — a portion of which will be house arrest — with strict rules, followed by an 12-month probation period with standard restrictions on behaviour including reporting to a court officer, a weapons prohibition and a no-contact order with the victim.

"Be healthy, get to work, for those kids," Jung said, as proceedings concluded.

"I don't want to see you [in court] again."