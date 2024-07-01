Exciting July events ahead in Penticton

Photo: Visit Penticton

Summer is kicking off into high gear as the South Okanagan welcomes July and all of the fun activities and festivals it brings.

The Penticton Scottish Festival and Highland Games kicks off July 5 and 6 in Kings Park, celebrating all things Celtic with live music and entertainment.

Experience piping and drumming, Highland dancing, and heavy events competitions and enjoy The Whiskey School presented by Macaloney’s Island Distillery on site (19+).

Gates open at 8 a.m. both days, and tickets range from $5 - $20 depending on age, with kids under 5 entering for free.

To purchase tickets and for more information on scheduling, visit pentictonscottishfestival.ca

Unwind at JoieFarm Winery and enjoy live music as a part of their Summer Concert Series, which runs every other Friday in July and August beginning July 5.

Enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling wine when you arrive at 6 p.m. before music kicks off at 6:30. Grapevine Barbeque is on site and will be serving up delicious eats.

And don’t miss the Rosé Garden Party at Poplar Grove July 6, running from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Tickets are priced at $120 and include bites to enjoy on the lawn with the backdrop of the lake paired with the winery’s three rosé wines.

For more information visit poplargrove.cahttp://pentictonscottishfestival.ca

Enjoy a non-competitive, scenic bike ride as a part of the Okanagan Trestles Tour, beginning at Myra Canyon and ending in Penticton.

The 80 km bike ride includes 18 trestles and two tunnels, with four rest stops with meals and drinks along the way. Enjoy live music, drinks and a BBQ in Penticton after the ride.

For more information, visit okanagantrestlestour.com

The Peach Classic Penticton Triathlon kicks off July 7at Rotary Park Beach. The triathlon includes three different race lengths in the swim, bike and run courses.

Be sure to check out peachclassic.ca for more information regarding information on registration and road closures.

