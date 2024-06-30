Summerland Ornamental Gardens showing off summer colour

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens

"Friends of the Gardens" is a monthly partnership between Castanet and the Summerland Ornamental Gardens showcasing everything the historic site has to offer.

Nestled in the hills off Highway 97 lies the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, a 108-year-old gem with a rich history that is eager to welcome visitors to enjoy their seasonal splendour.

Visitors will find many drought tolerant trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals, spread out over 15 acres, and of course there are always new delights as the weather changes.

This July, watch for perennials like gaillardia, echinacea and daylilies, a rainbow of colourful roses and masses of colourful annuals.

Plus, summer events at the gardens are soon to kick off.

On July 21, enjoy the "Art and Music in the Gardens" showcase. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be live music in an array of genres including folk, rock, blues and country, providing a soundtrack for visitors to explore the flora.

Local artisans will also be on scene, as well as Cleo's Gelato and Ice Cream truck will be on site to provide a sweet treat to cap off the experience. Admission is by donation.

Outside of special events, the gardens are always a perfect place for a stroll, and don't forget your camera — there is a perfect view from the gardens of the famous Kettle Valley Steam Railway train crossing the Trout Creek trestle, late mornings and mid-afternoons on days the train is running.

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are located above Highway 97 near Trout Creek. Access is right across from Sunoka Beach. Turn off the highway and follow the road up past the research building until you reach the gardens.

Entrance is free but donations are gratefully accepted.

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are under the stewardship of the Friends of the Gardens Society, which relies on memberships, donations, volunteers and grants. Find more information on how to get involved here.