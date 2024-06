Photo: RCMP

The Penticton RCMP is seeking public assistance in finding a local man who was last seen on June 15.

Police are looking for 48-year-old Steven Tearse, who they say was reported missing on June 25.

Tearse is described as a caucasian male, standing 5'7", weighing around 186 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tearse is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).