District of Summerland opens up 5 publicly accessible bottle fill stations

Photo: District of Summerland

To help the community and visitors stay cool and hydrated this summer, the District of Summerland has recently opened up five bottle fill stations across five publicly accessible locations.

Summerland installed a new bottle fill station at Powell Beach attached to the washrooms

Bottle fill stations can be found at the following parks attached to the washrooms:

Rotary Park,

Powell Beach,

Peach Orchard Beach Park,

Memorial Park,

Aquatic Centre front lobby,

The District said there is a planned future bottle fill station at Peach Orchard at the new washrooms as well.

"In addition, the misting station is now operational at Memorial Park beside the bottle fill station between the washrooms," they said in their post.