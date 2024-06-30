Renowned Artist Robert Bateman's exhibit at Penticton Art Gallery opens Friday

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Art Gallery will have a renowned Canadian painter in their museum on Friday.

Artist and environmentalist, Robert Bateman is bringing a rare showing of over 80 original works from his personal collection in a retrospective exhibition titled, Unexpected Bateman.

Running July 5 to Sept. 14, the gallery said viewers will get a chance to see works that have never been exhibited before.

Artworks being shown span his career as an artist, starting from the age of 12 with a painting of an Elk that he did for his mother, to one that he did last year of Glaucous-winged Gulls.

Still actively painting at the age of 94, the gallery said Bateman will be in Penticton for the opening of the exhibition on Friday.

Theh he will be at the Cleland Theatre on Saturday, July 6 at 7 p.m. for a talk and book signing.

“The exhibition Unexpected Bateman is named to challenge and expand the common perceptions of Robert Bateman's creative practice,” Gallery Curator, Paul Crawford said in a press release.

“Initially, many may categorize Bateman solely as a wildlife artist, largely based on his widely recognized prints. This superficial understanding often overlooks the depth and evolution of his creative journey. This exhibition seeks to go beneath the surface, offering a comprehensive exploration of his creative process, his commitment to activism, and his artistic development throughout his career."

Claude Roberto, President of the Board of the Penticton Art Gallery, said having the exhibition in Penticton is an "outstanding achievement."

“Bateman is one of the most famous wildlife artists in the world," he added.

According to the museum, ever since his first one-man show in 1967, Bateman has had numerous sell-out exhibitions in Canada, the United States and Great Britain, including an exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution.

Bateman is also a naturalist and activist supporting ecology and preservation.

For more information on Unexpected Bateman visit www.pentictonartgallery.com or call 250-493-2928.

Tickets for Robert Bateman’s talk and book signing on Saturday, July 6 at the Cleland Theatre are $20 plus service fees and are available through the SOEC Box Office.

Unexpected Bateman and the Penticton Art Gallery is supported by the City of Penticton and the Province of BC through the BC Arts Council.