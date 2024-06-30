Summerland Animal Sanctuary hosting special tour for interested volunteers

Casey Richardson

Potential volunteers are invited out for a sneak peek tour of the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland next weekend to learn more about work opportunities.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said sometimes people looking to come help out truly wonder, what are they signing up for?

"So to try to answer some of these questions ahead of schedule, we thought we would set up a day for anyone interested in volunteering to actually come down and get a sneak peek at the sanctuary," she added.

Critteraid is hosting the event on Sunday, July 7, with tour times at 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

"We have a wide variety of areas to choose from, and we really want the experience of volunteering to be fun, and that means we would be thrilled to show you a variety of options, and hopefully one may be your perfect fit," Huot-Stewart said.

Attendees can expect to tour the entire sanctuary, which takes about 45 minutes.

"Give or take how many of those critters want belly rubs, because that kind of delays our progress sometimes."

If you're interested in signing up to check out the rescue, email [email protected] attention Volunteer Day and they will forward confirmation details.