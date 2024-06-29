Okanagan Lake peaks below target, encouragement to be mindful of water usage this summer

Photo: Casey Richardson Penticton Dam's outflow is limited as the team works to maintain good lake levels ahead of a potential drought

There's encouragement for people to have a water-conservation mindset for the summer, as June nears its close and hot, dry conditions come into play for Okanagan Lake levels.

Shaun Reimer, the section head of public safety and protection for the Okanagan Lake regulation system, said they haven't reached the target level that lake management normally tries for, known as full pool.

"We're about 22 centimetres below full pool, but at the same time, we built it up a little bit more than I thought we would have a month or two ago. So that's a positive," he said.

"As long as we sort of are using our some modest outflows from Okanagan Lake down, I'm hopeful that we'll be able to sort of intercept our seasonal target levels a little bit later as we go into the fall and winter."

As Penticton's dam manager, he is focused on monitoring water flow along the Okanagan River to disperse carefully this summer through the south.

"We're really coming at it from a minimalistic perspective of trying to, again, have very modest outflows. And that's where we remain," he added.

"I'm not saying we're at our bare minimums of what we could be, but we're trying to still make it reasonable for those irrigators in the South Okanagan who draw water from the Okanagan River and as well as being able to provide water for the salmon migration, which is happening anytime. Now is the time of year, those salmon start migrating up the Columbia River and into the Okanagan," Reimer said.

The seasonal targets, including the full pool, were developed years ago as part of a major Okanagan basin-wide consultative process.

The rain over the last weeks of June did at least add a few centimetres to the lake.

"What it does is it also sort of extends the timing of when we peak. So right now, the lake is probably peaking, but it's been sort of flat over the last few days," Reimer said.

"So any time now, I would be expecting it to start falling, as we sort of hit that higher solar radiation and the evaporation. Of course, when that happens, there's a lot more people using water for irrigation and in general in the summer."

The Okanagan has not seen significant recovery from last year’s drought.

Due to low winter snowpack, low precipitation and warmer than normal temperatures causing an early freshet, much of the province, including the interior, sits between level one and three on the B.C. government’s zero to five drought classification scale, meaning adverse ecosystem impacts are rare, unlikely or possible.

"If we have a really hot summer, it would probably mean that we would be going into the fall with the lower lake level than I'd be comfortable with," Reimer said.

"So it really means that we should still be actively trying to conserve water. People should really think about—before they go out and wash their cars and do all sorts of a little bit more wasteful things—Do we really need to do them?"