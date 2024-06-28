Summerland pier construction continues at Rotary Beach

Photo: District of Summerland

Summerland's iconic pier at Rotary Beach is taking shape, as construction crews continue their work over Okanagan Lake.

The District of Summerland issued a reminder on Friday that the pier is still closed for construction while the crews await the arrival of the final building materials to complete the replacement project.

Work began earlier this year to replace the aged-out Kiwanis Pier that had to be removed last year.

"For safety reasons, the Pier is currently closed for public access and we ask that the community abide by the signage and fencing at the construction site until work has been completed and we can safely welcome you back to the Pier," the district said.

The Rotary Club continues working with the District of Summerland to help raise funds for the new pier. While council has agreed to spend $800k in grant funding on a basic replacement pier, the club has taken over raising funds for enhancements.

Plans are in the works to add a shade structure, benches, aquatic steps, a slide, a climbing wall, a rope swing and electrical services.

As of the last report, the Rotary said the community has supported a numerous 50/50's, charity golf tournament, Canadian flag fundraiser, pier wood salvage sales and personal donations to bring them closer to their $100,000 goal.

The Official Grand Opening of the Pier is scheduled for July 11 at 3 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend. The district said to stay tuned for further details.