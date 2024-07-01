OneSky Community Resources in Penticton has fresh faces on board after busy year

Photo: Contributed

OneSky Community Resources in Penticton is looking forward to another big year after its Annual General Meeting saw some new members added to the board.

On June 25, executive director of the non-profit society Tanya Behardien provided her report for the previous year at the organization's 57th AGM, which included "a range of successes around several programs, additional funding acquired and presented several awards," according to a press release issued this week.

The group awarded its annual Partnership Award to the Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resource Center Society for their donation of the CPR Station building at 216 Hastings Avenue.

"This marks the largest donation that OneSky has ever received," reads the press release.

"The building has undergone some upgrades to include an updated meeting space with AV equipment and is being used by various organizations."

In late 2023 the local Senior’s Wellness Society dissolved and amalgamated their services with OneSky, and they are now co-located.

OneSky was also awarded the Workplace Culture Excellence Award at the Penticton Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards late last year.

Behardian noted that "over sixty percent of staff have been employees of OneSky for over five years, a staggering statistic in a tight labor market plagued with recruitment and retention challenges," a testament to the work OneSky does.

“Our AGM is such a wonderful celebration of the work we do and the people who do it. The year 2023 was full of good things and we were excited to share our successes with community partners, participants, colleagues, staff and elected officials. At the same time, we know there is important work still to be accomplished, particularly in the area of attainable housing, a goal that was identified in our strategic plan," Behardien said.

Three new board members were elected: Shane Mills, City of Penticton senior communications advisor, Christopher McIntosh and Judy Sentes, former city councillor.

"The Board of Directors was also pleased to share a newly implemented Board Development Mentee position for people who are interested in becoming a board member but are not quite ready to take on the full role," the press release continues.

"The board decided on adding this position as part of its succession planning strategy. It is a great way to bring on candidates in development who want to learn more about OneSky as a whole, as well as board governance. Bhoomika Dhajima was appointed this position for the 2024-2025 year."

In addition to the three new board members, the following directors will continue in their roles:

Lisa Prokopenko, president

Steve DeVito, past president

Kim Kelly, vice president

Tom Ziegler, treasurer

Juliana Buitenhuis, secretary

Helen Crocker, board member

Gerry Olund, board member

"[I am] excited to see so much interest in support for OneSky and everything we do for the community. As the organization grows, we are honoured to have such a diverse representation of our community on the board of directors. The knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm displayed by our new members is tremendous and we look forward to supporting OneSky next year!” said Steve DeVito.

Anyone interested in joining the OneSky team can click here.