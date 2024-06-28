Inclusive concert success for Penticton and District Society for Community Living

Photo: Contributed

A unique inclusive concert aimed at welcoming people with different abilities was a smashing success at the Penticton Speedway this month.

On June 19, the Penticton and District Society for Community Living invited 300 individuals from around the Okanagan with special needs who receive Community Living British Columbia funding to a "barrier-free" concert, the first of its kind in the Okanagan, appropriately titled "Inclusive Rhythms."

Since many of the people invited are on the Autism spectrum or have other accessibility conditions, the idea of the concert was to provide a safe and inclusive space where they could enjoy an outdoor concert experience, breaking down any emotional, physical or financial barriers.

"I enjoyed the bands especially The Barrel Maker and I will definitely be back next year," said Kyle from Oliver, who attended the event.

A staff member from Oliver added, "From the food to the parking and the bathrooms this event was very well thought out, it made it easier for staff and our individuals to arrive and enjoy the day."

Shane from Kelowna said: "I love this event, I cant wait to be back next year."

PDSCL made sure all barriers would be removed by adding a quiet area for individuals who may be feeling over stimulated, having a lift and change table for individuals in wheelchairs, and a flat area where everyone could move freely

The Barrel Maker and The Hillside Outlaws took the stage, embracing the spirit of inclusivity by moving through the crowd, bringing guests up on stage and even letting them sing.

The concert was made possible due to generous community supporters.The attendees received a concert, lunch and a concert t-shirt for just $15 a person.

The goal in the future is to make this event free and to allow more individuals that live with these barriers to attend.