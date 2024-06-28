Penticton school district sued over alleged classroom assault

Photo: Castanet

A former Penticton student has filed a lawsuit against the local school district, alleging negligence relating to a 2018 classroom assault.

In a civil claim filed June 25, a former Skaha Lake Middle School student, who will be identified as K.W.,* alleges that School District No. 67 Okanagan Skaha failed to take proper action when a violent assault left him unconscious and with permanent damage.

The lawsuit claims that in June 2018, K.W. was at his desk in a classroom when the education assistant in charge, an adult, left the room.

The claim continues that two students, one of whom will be identified as E.Z., then began playing "flip bottle," a game popular at the time that saw players trying to flip a bottle of liquid on a table and have it land upright.

The lawsuit claims K.W. stood up and asked the students to stop, and then sat back down at his own desk.

Then, the lawsuit alleges, E.Z. went over to K.W. and hit him with a chair, knocking him out.

"The school had a behavioural and safety plan in place for [E.Z.] and the school was therefore aware of the possibility of [E.Z.] assaulting other students while unsupervised," alleges the civil claim.

"The school did not call an ambulance to transport [E.Z.] to the hospital."

The lawsuit claims that School District 67 employees — namely, the educational assistant and the principal — failed in their duty to protect K.W. then respond to his injury while he was under their care, and therefore School District 67 itself, as their employer, is liable for negligence.

The suit further claims K.W. has suffered from "physical and psychological injuries and other loss" since the incident, resulting in "pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, permanent disability, and loss of earning capacity."

K.W. is seeking financial relief in an unspecified monetary amount, covering general and special damages and health care costs.

When reached via email for comment Thursday, School District 67 superintendent Todd Manuel said: "The District is unable to provide comment on this matter."

*Initials have been used as the students involved were minors at the time of the alleged assault