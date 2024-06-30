South Okanagan-Similkameen communities packed full of activities and events for Canada Day celebrations

Photo: Castanet File photo Osoyoos' annual Canada Day festivities in 2023

The July long weekend will be capped off with celebrations throughout the South Okanagan on Monday.

Penticton

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association (DPBIA) will be hosting a celebration for residents and visitors alike at Gyro Park on Monday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A wide range of traditional activities, including face painting, a vibrant market, delectable food trucks, a bouncy castle, an inflatable slide, a colouring station, a bubble station, a beverage garden, and an adorable goat petting area will be set up for the day.

At noon, delegates will take the bandshell stage, accompanied by the Okanagan song and the national anthem before the entertainment continues.

Following the ceremony, participants can grab a celebratory cupcake.

The evening entertainment will include the fireworks show above Okanagan Lake, starting at 10 p.m.

Penticton Lakeside Resort is hosting the spectacular fireworks show, igniting from a barge on the water in front of Okanagan Lake Park.

The city said the ideal locations to view the show include anywhere along Okanagan Beach and the lakeshore, Marina Way Park, Rotary Park, Lakawanna Park, Munson Mountain or higher elevations.

All outdoor washroom facilities will be open and serviced until midnight.

Boaters on Okanagan Lake are reminded that they will not be allowed to enter the designated safety zone marked around the barge on the water, as shown in the map below.

There will be free bus services through BC Transit on all Penticton routes, which will be operating on a weekday-level basis, providing more frequent connections. Visit bctransit.com for schedules and maps.

The city said their sustainability team is also providing a free bike valet service at Gyro Park for the outdoor event for the day.

Plenty of activities and events are taking place throughout the long weekend. For more information, head to penticton.ca

Summerland

Destination Summerland and the local legion will be hosting a Canada Day Party at Memorial Park on Monday, kicking off bright and early at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, followed by a flag raising and singing of O Canada at 11 a.m.

The rest of the day includes a colour part, cake cutting, live entertainment, a family BBQ by donation and family games including mini-golf, axe throwing and giant bowling.

The event last until mid-afternoon and is free to attend.

Oliver

The Town of Oliver is hosting a Canada Day Picnic on Monday, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Volunteers will be cooking up a pancake breakfast at Community Park, which will also have lawn games and music.

This event is sponsored by Kevin's no Frills and funded in part by the Government of Canada.

Osoyoos

Osoyoos will be packed on Canada Day, as the 74th annual Osoyoos Cherry Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day celebrations begin.

Hosted by the Osoyoos Festival Society, the day-long event will boast entertainment, games, prizes, activities, vendors and even a beer garden.

The dual celebration has recognized both Canada’s heritage and Osoyoos’ cherry harvest since 1948

Then, the famous annual fireworks show returns for the evening, kicking off at 10 p.m.

For more information about the Osoyoos Cherry Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day celebrations, head to the website here.

Princeton

The Town of Princeton is aiming to help keep the community cool for Canada Day, hosting a pool part at the Centennial Outdoor Pool.

The main event starts in Veterans Square at 11 a.m., with a bbq, face painting, crafts, game and live entertainment.

The event runs until 1:30 p.m. in the square, followed by the swim from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the outdoor pool. Both are open for all ages and free to attend.

Keremeos

The Similkameen Community Pool in Keremeos will be hosting Canada Community Day events for its people of all ages.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.

Naramata

Come out for a picnic at the park, with events for all ages to be held at Centre Beach along Okanagan lake.

The even is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.

Okanagan Falls

Head out to Kenyon Park in Okanagan falls on Monday for an all ages welcome celebration.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.

Kaleden

Residents along the west side of Skaha Lake can come to Pioneer Park on Monday for an all ages Canada Day event.

The event runs from from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.