Student-senior connection special to Penticton retirement home

Photo: Isabelle Carignan Haven Hill Retirement Centre residents are happy to enjoy gifts made by Princess Margaret Secondary School students, including this birdbath

A Penticton retirement centre has been thrilled to enjoy a gift from local students that has beautified their gardens and enhanced their outdoor spaces.

One of the teachers at Princess Margaret Secondary School, who runs a shop class, reached out to Haven Hill Retirement Centre earlier this year, wondering if they would have a spot in their outdoor area for a variety of projects the students were working on.

The projects included multiple bird baths, a greenhouse and a little shed.

"I was like, yes we'll take it! We have tons of spots," said Isabelle Carignan, Haven Hill's recreation manager.

The class worked hard on their projects and delivered them this spring. Since then, Carignan said, the senior residents have been thrilled.

"We go and fill the bird baths, and the birds are using it, and for the shed, we will be kind of customizing it, and putting our little shelves in, our little hooks, that kind of thing," Carignan said.

"For [the students] to think of us, after they did all that hard work, they were so generous, you know, that's just the sweetest part of it all."

Carignan said the connection came about through the shop class teacher Travis Kroschinsky, whose grandmother is a resident of Haven Hill. Carignan said the resident was tickled pink to learn her grandson had been involved and that his students had been eager to bring some joy to the senior community.

"We're always trying to have those intergenerational programs here with the seniors and the younger people. And so it's really nice that they took us into consideration," Carignan said.

The partnership may continue into the future, with shop classes in coming years perhaps working on projects like raised garden beds.

And in the meantime, Carignan said the whole of Haven Hill extends sincere thanks to the students who donated their projects.

"To have that connection, it's just been really nice."