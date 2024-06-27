Okanagan Falls Parks Volunteers help beautify Kenyon Park in preparation for summer

Photo: Bob Daly Volunteers begin fence-painting project in OK Falls' Kenyon Park

Putting in a bit of elbow grease and a lot of heart, a group of community-minded volunteers have been helping spiff up an Okanagan Falls' park.

Organized by Okanagan Falls Parks and Recreation Commission and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, 19 volunteers headed out on last Saturday to "beautify" Kenyon Park in preparation for summer.

Commission chair Bob Daly said the volunteers painted the long-overlooked fence between Kenyon Park and Sun and Sand RV Park.

"The hard-working group was able to complete painting the 395 ft fence in just under two hours. Their work made such a positive impact that, upon completion, the volunteers were rewarded with a round of applause from nearby picnickers," he shared in a news release.

"The OK Falls Community gives a big thanks to those volunteers who worked so hard that day: Ted Lynch; Lynette Donoghue; Bob Shanks; Barb Shanks; Jerry Stewart; Matt Taylor; Rod Hubler; Rick Wilson; Tomomi Wilson; Lili Kadagama; Sheila Daly; Colleen Simmons; Tim Doucette; Nancy Doucette; J D Thomas; Rini Vanuden; Mark Beaulieu; Paul White; Bob Daly and Recreation Coordinator, Nancy Wigley."