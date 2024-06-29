Penticton's Okanagan Hockey Group searching for billet families for student-athletes from near and far

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Okanagan Hockey Academy is hoping Penticton households will join the team and open their homes to travelling student-athletes from around the province by becoming a billet family.

The billet program aims to offer a "genuine home-away-from-home" experience for the many students who come from different communities in B.C., Canada and beyond to the academy.

In many cases, those students end up fostering relationships with their billet families that last for years to come.

"The benefits of becoming a billet family extend beyond providing a home for a young athlete. Billet families often find the experience enriching and rewarding, gaining a unique opportunity to be part of a young athlete's journey and sharing in their challenges and triumphs," explains the academy, known as OHA, in a press release.

"The presence of a dedicated, hardworking student-athlete can inspire family members, fostering a deeper appreciation for the sport and the values of discipline, dedication, and teamwork."

Cultural exchange and lasting friendships are just some of the benefits of billeting.

"You will be playing a vital role in the life of a young athlete, contributing to their success and growth," OHA says.

"The Okanagan Hockey Academy's billeting program is a testament to the power of community support in nurturing future stars of the sport."

Anyone interested in more information on becoming a billet household can contact Garth Astles, OHA's coordinator of residential life, at [email protected].