Penticton's West Bench Elementary Grade 5 students end off each year with a special painting

Photo: Lindsay Peltz

Since the spring of 2020, Grade 5 students at Penticton's West Bench Elementary have been able to mark their send off to middle school with a special mural capturing key moments from their year.

With the re-shuffling of facilities and resources in School District 67 coming up, this will be their last year doing the tradition.

Lindsay Peltz, who is an independent artist and mom of a several kids who have gone through the school, has been part of the collaboration since its beginning.

"During 2020, it was a weird year for everyone, and the Grade 5 [students] didn't get their usual end-of-year celebration. Principal Janice Binding of the school came up with the idea getting all of Grade 5 to share some of the memories from the year," she said.

"[The kids were asked] 'Can you draw the picture and we will blow it up big onto a piece of wood?' And the kids that were there would get to paint it."

The finished mural is then hung on the wall in the gym.

Peltz said the project was a success, and has become an "exciting and highly anticipated tradition" at the school.

"I know that the kids look forward to it because they start thinking about it in the winter and they say, 'When is it going to be a time for mural?' I love combining all of the kids memories from here and seeing what really stood out to them."

In addition to favourite events, Peltz said the mural also incorporates animal and plant representations of the 10 Syilx teachings that the students learn throughout the year, such as the salmon (determination) and the buffalo (respect).

"I like seeing what the kids remember and seeing how they end up changing," Peltz added.

"They get to have the memory up on the wall of the gym and come back and visit it if they like."

While this is the last Grade 5 graduation mural, as West Bench Elementary will transition to include Grade 6 and 7 students over the next couple of years, and the community is not yet sure if the tradition will continue when it comes time for the Grade 7s to move on, Peltz said she hopes it does.