Summerland lifeguard pedophile back behind bars after seeking explicit child imagery

Photo: RCMP Edward "Eddie Spaghetti" Casavant

WARNING: The contents of this story may be disturbing to some readers

A convicted pedophile and former Summerland lifeguard is back behind bars after being caught trying to access child-related explicit imagery while on statutory release.

Known locally as "Eddie Spaghetti," Edward Casavant, 60, was sentenced in 2020 for a string of offences, including using a spy camera in the aquatic centre changing room to record underage boys, and filming sexual abuse of an eight-year old boy with autism who was in his care.

He was sentenced to six years in prison at that time.

Casavant was first granted day parole in 2022 with counselling conditions, then continued to statutory release in early 2023 at a community residential facility in an unnamed location.

Reports that the Parole Board of Canada heard at the time indicated that Casavant had taken responsibility for his actions and had been working on rehabilitation.

Counselling, reporting and other restrictions remained mandated, and Casavant's parole team encouraged him to engage in the community, perhaps volunteering or attending the local senior's centre — suggestions he reportedly ignored.

In September 2023, Casavant found work at a golf course Pro Shop. Then in November 2023, he requested access to a smart phone to "access online banking" and look for places to rent without needing to ask his release team for help.

His case management team had plans in place to allow that request, with monitoring restrictions, when a call came in from local police on Feb. 28, 2024.

Casavant had been caught accessing explicit imagery on the computer at his workplace. He was immediately arrested and his release suspended.

A police investigation found that while the males in the photos were of legal age, they "looked like teen boys," and Casavant's case management team concluded that accessing explicit child imagery was his intent, and that he had repeatedly searched the internet for images of naked boys.

The Parole Board of Canada reviewed Casavant's actions, and in a June 10 decision, determined he would remain behind bars.

They questioned whether Casavant had ever improved, or whether his reported behavioural progress had merely been "a continuation of the skill [Casavant has] at deception that allowed offending to persist undetected for over 10 years."

Addressing Casavant, the board underscored the "level of deviancy" in his actions of attempting to access sexually explicit image of children while at work with unsupervised internet access.

"The board finds you were actively engaged in your crime cycle when you accessed sexually exploitive material to meet your sexual needs and desires and did so purposefully and wilfully. The board finds that despite having the skills and tools needed to manage your risk in this regard, you engaged in offence paralleling behaviours and did so with a high degree of deceit and deception," reads the decision.

"The board finds there are no alternatives to incarceration that would be sufficient to protect the public."

Casavant will be subject to strict residential, reporting and monitoring requirements, including regarding internet access and contact with minors, during his next statutory release, should that arrive.

Casavant was employed as a lifeguard at the Summerland Aquatic Centre from 1986 to 2018, only quitting once a police investigation began.

At the time, a Staples employee transferring files from Casavant's old computer found a folder titled "Fun with Boys" with thumbnails of what looked like child sexual abuse material, and alerted RCMP.

In all, 275 unique downloaded child sexual abuse videos involving infants up to young boys aged 12 years old were found on Casavant’s computers, some of which he filmed himself.

“It is difficult to accurately express the horror or depravity of these offences without viewing the videos,” Judge Monica McParland said in Penticton court during sentencing in 2020.

Casavant continues to collect his District of Summerland municipal pension at roughly $1,500 per month.

The parole board has previously stated that Casavant's statutory release did not take place in Summerland. The actual location has been protected by a publication ban.