WildSafeBC reminds Interior residents how to live safely in black bear country as sighting rise

Casey Richardson

WildSafeBC said the reports are higher than usual for black bear sightings so far in the province this year.

Okanagan residents have seen bears chasing after fawns, playing in backyards and crawling through cars this spring, finding their way through the community.

Video provided to Castanet shows a bear that snuck into a truck that had its windows open, pondering whether it could take a spin at the wheel.

WildSafeBC communications coordinator Gabriela De Romeri said bears were coming out of hibernation at an earlier stage than they'd expect them to this year.

“There's probably a number of factors at play there as well,” she said.

“It's something that we did notice this year, and we were really worried, because when it comes to their earliest food sources, if bears wake up before those fresh greens in the spring, then they risk going into those urban centres in search of food even more, and that's when those conflicts can arise.”

Around 80 per cent of a bear’s diet is plant-based.

The organization continues to push for households to not have any wildlife attractants around their home.

“This is the first step in promoting that coexistence with wildlife in our urban areas and through the rest of British Columbia. So things like garbage, bird feeders, pet food, dirty barbecues, fruit trees. There are a number of things that could potentially attract a bear or another wild animal, and it's important that we're managing these items.”

This includes not putting out garbage for curbside collection the night before, and not storing garbage or compost containers outdoors.

“I like to say all the time that we're responsible for creating all of this trash, and so we need to ensure that we take it that one step further and make sure that we're managing that trash responsibly,” De Romeri said.

“With more people living and recreating inside bear country, we're going to, unfortunately, have more encounters, and it's important that we're making sure these are positive encounters and not conflicts.”

Black bears account for 14,000 to 25,000 calls per year to the Conservation Officer Service.

De Romeri noted that it’s important to give bears their space if they do come into an urban area.

“If you can get yourself inside your home or inside of a locked vehicle if the bear is nearby and just let it pass through, if it's moving through on its way, you don't have to say much,” she added.

“We do also recommend if it's lingering around a little bit, if it is sniffing around and it's safe to do so, to try and haze it out of the area, if you can. So we hear about people banging pots and pans out of their windows or keeping an air horn nearby to try and scare them out of the property. And that's because we just don't want to encourage and motivate and promote wildlife to spend that extra time in our backyards.”

Bears are extremely intelligent creatures, De Romeri said, and they are very curious and friendly.

‘We see a lot of really fun video submissions from community members of bears playing on swing sets or checking out the pool in the backyard. This is just an example of bears exploring their habitat. And this is a part of them becoming adult bears," she added.

“They have to learn what's around them and how to survive. What is good food, what is bad food? And that's something that we try to help their mother bears, teach them right encourage them to eat the right things, not the wrong things.”

WildSafeBC said that while most bear encounters result in the bear leaving an area, they can become more assertive or destructive when they have learned to associate humans and their activities with food.

“If you spot a bear in your backyard, not every sighting is worth reporting. If a bear is just hanging out, it's allowed to be there. Bears live here too,” De Romeri said.

“If you do see a bear that does display any kind of aggressive behaviour if it's charging people, or maybe if it is accessing a garbage bin, or if it's creating some kind of conflict, that's when a report is definitely warranted.”

The British Columbia Conservation Foundation and WildSafe will look at where these conflicts are occurring so that they can focus their education efforts in this area.

“We live alongside bears here in BC, that's the amazing part of living in this province. So seeing bears is just part of the day-to-day here. It's important to be aware of that.”

If you do run into a bear, De Romeri said it’s best to back away and give the animal as much space as possible.

“You can talk in a low, deep voice, let the bear know that you're a human and that you're no threat to the bear.”

Carrying bear spray and learning how to properly use it is also a good idea. The deterrent can also be effectively used on other wild animals.

Every year conservation organizations have to continue to remind people to properly look after their garbage.

“It's definitely tough, and it definitely can be quite frustrating. It feels like you're a bit of a broken record sometimes. But this is the need that we're here to serve in the community,” De Romeri said.

“We see that this is a problem year after year, and education is the foundation of that. We see that a lot of people, they don't even realize that BC is, in fact, wildlife country.”

It's never an easy or light decision to take care of a bear if it becomes habituated.

“We work pretty closely with conservation officers in our work, and when they share with us, it's typically the worst day of their career when they have to make that final decision to put down a bear if it's been causing some kind of conflict.”

De Romeri said there is a positive trend of people caring about bears and the local wildlife, helping spread awareness and increasing education to reach new communities.

“This is something that's never going to go away. Bears are here to stay. Wildlife is here to stay, and so it's important that we continue to put the emphasis on conservation and continue to pour as many resources as we can into it.”

Bears that are aggressive or sightings of concern in residential areas can be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

For those wanting to learn more on living with bears, WildSafeBC has recently launched online courses for anyone who works, lives, recreates and raises crops and livestock in BC, which can be found here.