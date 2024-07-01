Canada Day closures for Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announced

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has announced its facilities closure schedule for the upcoming statutory holiday.

On Monday, July 1, several RDOS facilities will not open.

The Canada Day schedule is as follows:

RDOS main office in Penticton: Closed

Okanagan Falls Community Services: Closed

Campbell Mountain Landfill: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Okanagan Falls Landfill, Oliver Landfill, and Keremeos Transfer Station: Closed

Similkameen Recreation Centre office: Closed. The recreation centre will remain open, and the gym will be open for pass-holders

Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre: Closed

Regular hours will resume at all facilities Tuesday, July 2.

