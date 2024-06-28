Penticton Chamber of Commerce unveils latest Top 40 winners

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Kettle Valley Memorial are rolling out profiles on this year's Top 40 award recipients. Read about the winners every Friday morning.

It's Friday again, meaning another chance to showcase the Pentictonites chosen to be recognized for their phenomenal skills, talent and contributions as local leaders.

The selection committee has completed their work evaluating each of the Top 40’s list of nominees. Two recipients will be named every week – a recipient that is under 40, and one who is 40 or older, until all 40 recipients have been revealed.

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said that the nominees were independently scored by multiple judges on a number of criteria including their vision and leadership, innovations, achievements, positive influence, commitment to social responsibility and their involvement with the community.

Top 40 under 40 winner: Chelsea Terry

Photo: Chelsea Terry

Chelsea’s journey into the arts world began in high school where she took classes in digital film and television, and won a 48-hour Film Festival contest back in 2008. Today, she is the Communications Coordinator at the Penticton Art Gallery, and with her contributions to Penticton’s arts community, Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce Chelsea Terry as a Top 40 recipient.

Chelsea is a life-long resident of Penticton, and has been involved in numerous local projects and organizations including being the lead designer for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s $10 Million Campaign for the Oncology Ward upgrade, has served as on the Board of Directors for the Penticton and District Arts Council as well as Penticton Women in Business, and wrote and produced a short film for the Snakebite Film Festival's 5 day Film Challenge in 2024 which won Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.

One of Chelsea’s biggest marketing accomplishments at the Art Gallery to date was the creation of their online store, which has so far generated $98,000 in revenue through 800 unique sales. After collaborating with her team and identifying which articles resonated the most, she redesigned the Arts Letter publication, and in 2024, partnered with the Penticton and District Arts Council to cross- promote each other.

Chelsea was also a key member in establishing the extremely popular ‘Ignite the Arts’ festival. This multi-day event features music, workshops, storytelling, sculptures, a city-wide art walk, and of course, a parade for no reason. Using her organizational prowess, Chelsea coordinated logistics, secured venues, and managed budgets to ensure the festival’s success.

A key focus of Chelsea’s and the Penticton Art Gallery’s has been to actively engage with local Indigenous communities to ensure their voices and perspectives are heard and respected, which has led to showcasing Indigenous work and artists at the Penticton Art Gallery’s exhibitions and events. A fantastic example of this was during this year’s Ignite the Arts festival, where the S.S. Sicamous and Ullus Collective partnered together to debut the “Wolf Trail” fashion show consisting entirely of Indigenous clothing and accessories onboard the beautifully built and maintained vessel, but one that can also be representative of colonialism.

As a member of the LGBTQIA+ Communities, Chelsea also works to provide a welcoming and inclusive space for individuals of all backgrounds, and successfully organized Penticton’s first Drag Story Hour.

Photo: Victoria Jaenig

Top 40 Over 40: Victoria Jaenig

Many will recognize Victoria Jaenig as the Artistic Director for Ullus Collective, an organization that provides resources and support to sqilxw (Indigenous) artists. Others may know her as an award- winning Indigenous storyteller, media artist, producer, facilitator, or mentor. Today, Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce are excited to recognize Victoria as a Top 40 recipient.

Victora was born and raised on the unceded traditional territory of the syilx peoples, deeply rooted in a family of knowledge keepers fluent in nsyilxcen and trained in storytelling and performance using syilx worldviews. She has since become an apprentice of the nsyilxcen language, songs, dances, ceremony, protocols, and through her work with En'owkin Centre's Nak'ulamen Performance Collective along with six other performers, she has assisted in revitalizing Syilx performance back into the community.

As the volunteer Arts Administrator for Ullus Collective, Victoria led a series of events called “OURts”, which focused on “Our Arts” and consisted of panels, artist mixers, and online discussions on subjects related to exhibiting and showing one’s work as a professional artist in the B.C. Interior, resulting in the recruitment of 60 new Indigenous artists to register with Ullus Collective and participate in local festivals, events, and fulfill contracts with those who are looking for Indigenous art.

Victoria also educates others that Indigenous art is not just limited to beadwork, buckskin, landscapes, or ribbon skirts. Rather, it also includes making wigs, upcycling clothing, anime style portraiture, and digital art. Indigenous art is not always peaceful and spiritual either. Sometimes it is angry, depressing, or humorous. Indigenous stories may make one think of legends and prophecy, but they also include accounts of residential schools, trauma, grief, and the systemic injustices or racism the artists and artisans have faced themselves. Neither Victoria nor Ullus Collective put any restrictions on their artists’ bodies of work.

On top of all of these accomplishments, Victoria is an Artist in Residency at the Lier House, has been involved in the startup, growth, or expansion of 32 Aboriginal businesses in 14 communities, has provided technical or marketing support to 87 Aboriginal businesses, and has mentored more than 1200 Indigenous Artists and Aboriginal Youth in the areas of Film, Media and Marketing since she graduated from the Digital Film (Media) program at the Centre and Arts and Technology - Okanagan back in 2007.